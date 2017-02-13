Nurse practitioners have advanced training

Their scope of work is wide and the hands on nursing care compliments their advanced medical training received.

As part of maintaining their skills and knowledge each are brought back to Rarotonga for upskilling and training for a month to three-month period every two to three years. This upskilling involves working with the doctors on Rarotonga, dentists, nurses and public health officers (with more time in areas of special needs as they are identified by the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Nursing Officer and the individual NP).

The Ministry of Health has been considering the best skill mix of professionals that would best support the people on the Pa Enua in view of improved technology, patient management information systems that has been rolled out to the outer islands as well considering transportation challenges for each island.

The Ministry of Health staff have to be commended for their willingness to be called to attend to cases as the need arises when they are off duty or are on leave from work but remain on the islands. This reflects well on their dedication and commitment to maintain the delivery of health care services. This has applied to the NP on Mangaia who is on the island, but completing her maternity leave.

While the NP in Mangaia is on maternity leave she has been attending to patients in Mangaia that needed her expertise and the feedback I have received is they were very pleased with their treatment plan as per the NP’s care. Unfortunately I am unable to disclose these patients’ names.

In regards to capabilities of the NP to deal with an emergency or trauma, NPs, doctors and senior nurses are expected to complete a NZ advanced life support (ALS) training, basic life support training and primary trauma care training. These are annual training programmes with the ALS conducted by a NZ team and the other two are conducted by local trainers who are doctors and nurses who have been certified by NZ trainers to do this. The NP in Mangaia has undertaken these trainings.

Once patients are stabilised an emergency medevac to Rarotonga can be initiated as per MOH procedures. This procedure usually starts with the early oversight of the surgeon in Rarotonga through med tech/phone/skype.

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) continues to be a challenge for the MOH to overcome. NCDs contributes to 80 per cent of causes of death in the Cook Islands and with our intensified screening programme identifying about 100 new cases of diabetes a year. It is not restricted to an island and the ministry has been pushing the “invest in your health” campaign to get individuals to take more care of their health and manage the modifiable risk factors that contribute to NCD, such as; stop smoking, increase physical activity, have a balanced diet, stop or reduce drinking alcohol. The “invest in your health” campaign is also about individuals being compliant to their treatment plans and take their medications as prescribed attend to their appointments as agreed by them.

The changes to medications are based on parameters that allow for changes to be made. NP has this capability and can seek second opinion from the physician in Rarotonga. The ministry also has in place programmes where cases are discussed with doctors in Rarotonga and are placed on waiting lists for specialists from NZ for their annual visit to the Cook Islands for all outer islands.

The child health care programme conducted by the public health nurses have been one of the successes in the Cook Islands. Our health indicators of zero infant deaths reflects on the work carried out by our public health nurses from the birth to one year of age of the child and their immunisation programme covers up to school age. The work done to keep our childrens health is the key in this area.

In addition to upskilling of health staff, a paediatric (children) life support training is also in place delivered by NZ team from Starship Hospital. The ministry has been strengthening its workforce in the past four years with relevant programmes to support the work they are doing.

The ministry will continue to ensure right skill mix is maintained to deliver the services and will be increasing the outreach programme and the flying dentist and doctor team programme for 2017 onwards. Strengthening our patient health information system where all patients’ notes can be viewed by relevant staff on Rarotonga and discussed with the lead NP for relevant changes to treatment plan has been a major roll out in 2015 and 2016.

Improvements in health care services over the recent years can be identified by key indicators such as zero maternal deaths and reduced infant and child deaths and illness. This has been drastically reduced not by having a doctor on each island but by having a systematic and team approach with right skill sets to the management of care on our islands.

The Cook Islands is one of the few countries in the world that has met the United Nations Millennium Development Goals for health.

Pharmaceutical stock continues to be one of those challenges we seem to continue to have … for many reasons … delayed receiving of stock, over demand in a certain period because of the types of illness around insufficient budget.

As I have been informed the AED defibrillator sent to Mangaia had never been used. It was returned to Rarotonga for maintenance twice and is currently working. Two visits to Mangaia have been made by the dental team as part of the planned flying dentist programme. The ministry is again seeking budget support for an in country dental therapist programme through its 2017/2018 bid.

I believe the ministry is carrying out its duty of care to all the people living in the Cook Islands and aims to ensure quality of care is maintained through its expectations that health care professionals are registered and competent. Provision of opportunities to upskill its staff have been a priority in the past four years.

We have recruited volunteer medical staff (midwives, nurses, doctors) over the years but these are on short-term conditions only (some on sabbatical leave). But the ministry will continue to scrutinise and recruit relevant qualified health professionals who want to work on volunteer basis or to be paid local salary.

Liz Iro,

Secretary of Health