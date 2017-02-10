OPM job still hasn’t been advertised

It has been almost eight weeks since Liz Wright-Koteka tendered her resignation as the Chief of Staff for the Prime Minister’s Office.

As per normal procedure relating to HOMs who opt to resign, Liz had to give three months’ notice of her resignation before she actually departs the post.

The question that I would like to ask is why has taken the Office of the Public Service Commission so long to get off their backsides and advertise what is perhaps the most important post in the public service?

Surely the PSC realizes that there is only around four weeks left before Liz departs OPM and the Chief of Staff position becomes vacant?

Surely the high importance attached to this post being filled as soon as possible warrants the PSC advertising this post as widely as possible and in a timely manner?

Surely the PSC are aware that this post must be publically advertised?

Surely the PSC realise that a thorough and robust appointment process must be established to identify and select the most appropriate candidate to replace Liz, and that political favouritism of certain applicants should be avoided at all costs.

Somehow I get the feeling that political interference and influences from the very top are the very reason that the PSC has delayed advertising the Chief of Staff post. Can the Public Service Commissioner confirm or deny this?

Sadly, the lack of action by the Public Service Commission to initiate the process to appoint a new Chief of Staff is a reflection of not only a reflection of how incompetent this office has become, but also shows how it is failing to retain its independence from the political establishment.

If anything, the dismal handling by PSC of the need to expedite the appointment of a new Chief of Staff for the OPM speaks volumes of a Public Service Commissioner who, to my mind, is nothing but a meek puppet for the Prime Minister.

Time for Change

(Name and address supplied)