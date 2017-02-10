How about this then, minister?

Oh no, that’s right, he is also the Agriculture minister and he is too busy testing the latest weed killer to care about the environment.

Dear National Environment Service. You may have noticed a big hole on the Muri side of the Avana bridge. It is on the lagoon side right by the road right on the lagoon right next to a wetland and in between two raui signs.

Originally a taro swamp, it has been cleared and is now filling up with corrugated iron, cut banana trunks and construction rubble including broken concrete, twisted iron and broken window glass.

What say you NES? What are your excuses for this land destroying our environment? You have never answered the reasoning behind the sand mining in Aroa beach worth a million dollars. You have not answered any questions about the mosquito-infested hole in Matavera where sand has been mined. Will we get an answer for this one?

Recently there was a full page ad in CI News about protecting our wetlands. How do people get away with what they are doing to this land? Before the cutting of the taro, the owner used to stand in the patch spraying weed killer right next to the lagoon in between the raui signs. Why has this not been addressed? Maybe I am speaking out of turn - maybe you have addressed it.

If so how about putting up a sign that says NES has given its approval for rubbish to be dumped on the land. Or how about giving us a phone number like the crimewatch line where you can ring in and report areas of environment abuse on the island without having to leave your number.

I look forward to your action and answer.

Hole Spotter

(Name and address supplied)