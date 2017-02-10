Land should go back to people

I just can’t get past the headlines of a local man harassing two young females for not paying a road toll of five dollars, which is even more wrong in the first place.

I believe Pa Ariki’s mother would be turning if her grave if she knew about all this.

The land has never been given back to the people as I believe was what was originally intended. Now it is a shell of its former glory, with its abandoned buildings and graffiti making it look more like the war-torn city of Syria than a slice of “paradise.”

And still people are being charged to throw paint bombs, drive noisy buggies around the area. Money is being extorted from tourists so they can drive up the road and look at a little waterfall. And now we have someone making threatening actions towards tourists.

I believe this is a disgrace. As head of the family, I think Pa Ariki should do the right thing and abandon this unethical practice of what amounts to making money for money’s sake.

Give It Back

(Name and address supplied)