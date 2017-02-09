Catch criminals not schoolkids!

It is baffling to watch the police spend so much time on the road in broad daylight preying on innocent school students trying to charge them $100 for not wearing a helmet.

This is despite the fact there has never been a fatality of a school student on a motorbike on their way to school ever.

Meanwhile there are over 2000 guns on the island - many of them illegally imported - and most of them probably with no licence (or an expired one).

Why are the police not going and getting them and bringing them in?

They know of 2000 then there are probably even more, this would be a better use of their time and instantly charge the gun owner $100 if they have no licence.

There are burglaries happening at an alarming rate these days and the people responsible - if caught get to go to court (or not) and get a lawyer for free.

That lawyer will tell us they need more time to assess the situation!

Just charge them $100 for not being organised, charge them another $100 when they don’t show up and keep charging them $100 for wasting our time.

There are women and children being abused by the same people week after week.

The police know them and the court lets them go.

How about the police find them and fine them $100 every time they are charged with assault.

There are many other, better things the police should be focusing on.

One of them is fighting crime - not collecting easy money from our poor and safe-driving teens on their way to school.

Catch Criminals