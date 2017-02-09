Get on the beat to drop PCs’ pounds

I am a strong supporter of our police force but, lately, I am wondering if they think it is a 9am to 5 pm job only, as I never see them out patrolling and policing much at night.

Lots of police are willing to stop school kids on motorbikes and fine a quick $100, but there are no road blocks outside our night strip in town every night to catch drunk drivers, stop brawls or fighting in the carpark.

Having seen a few photos in the paper and noticing them on the roads lately it looks like they need to step away from the desk and start hitting the street beat to wear off some of the doughnut rolls hiding under their shirts.

I agree they need to be paid a better wage than $12,000 per year - then they might afford better food for lunch.

I go to watch the graduation ceremonies and see the young youth just qualified looking fit and healthy and full of verve and vigour … then 6 to 12 months later they are shuffling around the yard soft and rolly.

Why doesn’t the Commissioner send them out to do their police work on a bicycle?

They can ride around to the checkpoint, have a portable flashing light and a couple of cones and they are ready to collect fines.

Let’s get our police fit to give chase so they may actually catch some of these burglars and be able to defend themselves when breaking up another domestic or pub fight.

Get Fit Not Fat