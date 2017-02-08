Two years on and what has changed?

IT IS always a good idea to do a spring clean once a year and you always find some lost items, or ones of interest you had forgotten about.

I had to rest a bit so picked up the paper to read and thought what do we have here?

"Silence on legal action" from government about the legal action taken against them about the purse seine agreement of $9.6 million over an eight-year span.

The front page headlines were "No go on MP's travel costs" where the constant requests for information on travel costs were told to go via the Official Information Act which CIP government has refused to acknowledge.

It was reported in the article that in one year Mark Brown had travelled nine times with the most expensive trip costing $32,347 of which his airfares for him and his wife totalled $27,842.

No doubt there they didn't travel “cattle class’', which all MPs would do to cut costs - according to PM Henry Puna.

On the inside page "Treasured asset" needs good care, once again the Muri Lagoon is being talked about and suggestions and opinions offered and threats to tourism since 2011 the lagoon has not been saved from the leaching of bad sanitation plants from commercial properties along its shores. Ninety per cent did not comply.

WATSAN had consultants issue a WOF and met and discussed each business situation and enforcement was to follow as DPM Teariki Heather is quoted "Cabinet is fully behind implements steps to reverse degradation of the lagoon, as they appreciate the situation has reached crisis point."

I think maybe he meant Cabinet are fully behind in implementing any steps towards saving the lagoon.

Dogs featured again - this time as a reward and donation to Esther Honey towards saving all the maimed cats, dogs and animals around the island, saving the public at least $6 million in costs to de-sex the animal. In Australia it costs $300 per animal.

This is all good news while the CIP government is trying to kick them out of their location in Nikao.

Finally, a word from Grey Power president Dennis Tunui "keep chasing the tax men" off your property.

MFEM will get off their behinds to chase old mamas and papas for back tax that was never owing to them and will illegally take it out of their bank accounts without any warning, or apology, or interest repaid after wrongly confiscating their money for six months.

Yet Puna will forgive all his business cronies who are in his Cabinet from paying legitimate tax owing of the value of $16 million.

It took me a bit to realise the paper was from 27 November 2015! Here we are two years on and it is the same old same old Merry Go Round.

We need to bring back Dennis and get him on TV telling those tax dodgers to pay their tax!

Stuck Record