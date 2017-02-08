Now we have a stabbing to add to our multiple shootings … what next?

Every week more reports of abuse of females, and sexual abuse of an under 12-year-old slips under our noses and no one comments.

Every week drunk males (predominantly) are involved in drunk driving, assault and general disturbances or bar fights.

Yet no-one in government has once initiated a look at our drinking culture and how we can curb it to a better level.

The righteous out there - who are quick to protect us from ourselves - have not once argued, petitioned or suggested we raise the drinking age from 18 to 21 years.

The government doesn't need us to petition, or have discussions en masse around the islands, they can just do what they think is best.

It can put it as a law by the flick of a pen, or the announcement by the PM for Valentine's Day.

Alcohol is killing our people with diabetes, it is changing our carefree nature with drunken abuse and assaults and it is endangering our tourist industry with bar fights and disorderly behaviour towards our party-going visitors.

Come on CIP … stand up for something that will help us all change the drinking law to 21 years now before we become the scourge of the Pacific.

Tea Totaller