A need for change

I write with disappointment at CIRU for their decision on Stan Wright’s outspoken mind and his visions (through his Strategic Plan – it’s available for all to read).

He is passionate about rugby and wants to do something about it.

If the Rugby Union wants to improve, they have to take in the constructive criticism and work with Stan. So what if they take criticism – stop being narrow-minded and think about the bigger picture.

They’ve been looking at their “old” visions and that has led to the demise of rugby union – new ideas have been “noted” and put on the back-burner. Many of the decisions have been influenced by bigger clubs.

Stan’s plan outlines career paths for coaches/players and referees over three years and sounds effective when carried out by the right people who are passionate with the game. I support Stan 100 per cent and his commitment towards a brighter future for rugby.

“Progress is a nice word, but change is it’s motivator. And change has its enemies” – Robert F Kennedy.

Just thinking aloud

Coach/Visionary/Motivator

Teariki Peyroux