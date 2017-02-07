Nurse practitioners can do it!

Respected surgeon George Ngaei has suggested one way to fi x the health system would be a law requiring government MPs and their families to have their medical care at Rarotonga Hospital (pictured). 17012237

by Sonny Tomokino and Alicia Ryan However, criticising Nurse Practitioners is unfair and unwarranted relating to deficiencies in the delivery of health care to the Pa Enua.

The sad reality is the population of nearly all the islands of the Pa Enua (including Mangaia) cannot now (for medical and other reasons) sustain or justify a resident doctor.

Nurse Practitioners with appropriate support can reasonably and adequately provide much of the health needs of these islands. They are increasingly being used in developed countries to complement or in certain situations replace doctor services. Indeed, here in Invercargill, I am involved with a Charitable Trust that offers a variety of services including a Pacific Nursing Service for the many hundreds of Pacific people in our community, who are unable to access doctors. Our service is well resourced and supported by our mainstream General Practitioner and hospital services. Such support is perceived to be lacking in the Cook Islands.

Health secretary Elizabeth Iro recently expressed her frustration at the lack of (financial) support from government. She stated the Cook Islands Health budget is 3.1 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

If it’s true, this is nothing short of an outrage and a disgrace. New Zealand spends a little over 6 per cent of its GDP on health and maintains very tight controls on its spending. It is perceived to have a better health system than the USA that spend at least 12 per cent of its GDP on health care. I am unaware of any other Pacific country with a health budget less than 4 per cent of its GDP.

Twenty-five years ago, I was interviewed by Cook Islands Television regarding my views on the then state of health care in the Cook Islands. When asked for a “quick fix”, I suggested (with “tongue in cheek”) a law requiring government MPs and their families to have their medical care at Rarotonga Hospital rather than in New Zealand.

This must have struck a raw nerve as impeccable sources later told me cabinet instructed the then Attorney General and the Minister of Health to study the transcript of the interview for possible defamation.

Sadly, the Cook Islands still has a two-tier health system. The advantaged who are able to readily access medical care in New Zealand and Australia, unfortunately appear to accept the current situation and show little concern for the disadvantaged majority.

Improvements in health care in the Cook Islands at least up to the turn of the century often came about by the government of the day responding to public concerns.

Improving health care cannot be achieved just by pouring more money into the system but as alluded to by Mrs. Iro a sum of at least 5 per cent of GDP is a good start and is appropriate for the Cook Islands. Let’s hope Iro gets her wish.

George Ngaei

Invercargill, New Zealand

Editor’s note: George Ngaei was an elected member of the New Zealand Committee, Royal Australasian College of Surgeons from 1986 until 1994. He is still the College of Surgeons representative on the Southland Medical Foundation.

He is a founding member of the New Zealand Association of General Surgeons and in 2002, as the Pacific Island representative on the Southland District Health Board Community and Public Health Advisory Committee, established a Pacific Island Specialist Nursing Service in collaboration with the Pacific Island Advisory and Cultural Trust.

Ngaei has been chairman of that trust since 2007. He is also on the board of the South Island Pacific Providers Collective, the Committee of the Auckland-based Cook Islands Health Network Association and was previously a member and manager of the Park Hospital Trust, where he led negotiations resulting in the purchase of the trust by Southern Cross Health Care.

In 2015 Ngaei was recognised for his services to health and the Pacific community and was named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

In 1984, he chaired a Commission of Inquiry into the Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Although the findings were controversial and were not released to the public, it resulted in significant changes that included better pay for the doctors and the right of doctors to engage in private practice.

A commissioned report to Health Minister Peri Vaevae Pare led to a makeover of Aitutaki Hospital.

Ngaei also led an initiative about 10 years ago, to build a new operating theatre facility at Rarotonga Hospital. The project had the backing and support of the New Zealand government but was not taken up by the Cook Islands government.

Over the years he has facilitated or arranged for the donation of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of surgical equipment for Rarotonga Hospital.