Locals fouling up ‘paradise’ too

No-one was allowed to visit Wigmores Waterfall on Sunday morning – the road was closed off. A letter-writer has asked who benefits from the entry fee imposed recently. 17020503

I have spent many months on these beautiful islands over the past three years and repeatedly read articles in the paper about how the tourists are being unfairly blamed for the pollution of Muri Beach’s lagoon.

When someone writes in with some helpful criticism, and the paper prints smoke signals saying things such as: “If the tourist don’t like it, they can leave”, tends to reflect badly against the local people even though the vast majority don’t think that way.

Through the eyes of a tourist, I have seen that many of the locals themselves are doing a pretty good job of destroying this island paradise. Tossing bottles and food wrappers wherever they happen to be finished with them, dumping garbage all over the island, primarily inland or along the beaches where they gather on weekends to party, or along the streams where garbage is burnt and the debris left to be carried off into the lagoon.

Week after week during sports events in Muri, the beach is left littered with beer bottles, cans, plastic bottles and bags…even dirty disposable nappies!

Motorised boats from the tour operators leave trails of gas and oil behind them and I’ve watched as they clean the boats after a tour with industrial cleaners and then hosed it off into the lagoon. The smell of the cleaners left lingering in the air.

I’m curious to know where all the sewage ends up from the high volume of tourists taken to Koromiri Motu by these operators. Sometimes during our early morning walks, the smell of sewage as you go by is unbearable. Not to mention, the well-known issue of some of the homes and businesses who flush their sewage into the lagoon instead of the government enforcing a mandatory installation of sewage tanks and following through with that enforcement.

Another thing that I find unfair is the new helmet law and the additional $2.00 a day per person money grab from Avis, who says, helmets are for the protection of our tourists. What about the majority of the locals who this law does not apply to? Do their lives not matter? Laws should apply to all, not just a select few.

And what’s up with the entrance fee to drive up to Wigmores Waterfall? I was told by the money takers that it was going to the SPCA. The SPCA knew nothing of this but believed it was for much-needed road repairs. If that is true, I hope that the buggy operators are being charged $5.00 a buggy to use that road because they are mainly the ones chewing it up.

Tour operators & businesses should be aware of the consequences of doing business and do their part in protecting the environment instead of just filling their pockets as they participate in destroying it.

Barbara Martin,

Sokala Villas