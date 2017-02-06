Some advice for people of Pa Enua

To the people of the Pa Enua with no doctors on your island and with no-one listening to your calls for basic hospital supplies and services, here is my advice:

Go to your CIP MP and ring his phone every hour on the hour, knock on his door. Oh, that’s right, they don’t actually live on their “home” islands, they hang out in Raro, living it up without having to face you day-to-day.

So find their families and ring them up and knock on their doors and say your CIP government promised us better living services, so where are they?

Just don’t forget your frustration when Puna and his three wise men turn up offering gifts of a band aid and a promissory note for more funding if you vote them back into government.

People of the Pa Enua, I believe the CIP government misled you and they will continue to mislead you because they have spent all the money made by tourism on themselves.

Ask your CIP Member of Parliament as to the whereabouts of the $22 million Mark Brown said we made from tourism.

Ask him what he spent it on. Ask him for a detailed timeline of what funding, supplies and services you will be receiving in the next week, month, or six months from now.

All of you write a letter to CI News, phone the talkback show, make yourselves heard in the social media and in the public domain.

Do not suffer in silence, because if you do they will continue to ignore you. Fight loud, fight strong, fight united and ask for the respect and decency you deserve as citizens of the Cook Islands.

We Want Answers

