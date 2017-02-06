Forgiveness works in mysterious ways

Monday February 06, 2017 Published in Letters to the Editor

If the PM can demonstrate so much forgiveness for convicted drug dealers Arlander and Marsters by making them welcome in his office and work with them on a community project, perhaps he can show the same degree of forgiveness for Mark Franklin

whose drug-related offence was far less serious.

Franklin has been a quietly living, productive member of our Rarotonga community, assisted in important government and police investigations, helped stage musical fundraisers, entertained with his music and been an all-round nice guy who has been in a long relationship with his local partner.

How awful that all this time after the case in 2011, Franklin has been told to leave the country. Give the man a break PM Puna, you haven’t even bothered to hear his side of the story like you did for the Samoan thug who smashed a young kid here. Be fair: People are watching what you will do.

Make a Fair Call

(Name and address supplied)

