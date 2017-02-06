Forgiveness works in mysterious ways

whose drug-related offence was far less serious.
Franklin has been a quietly living, productive member of our Rarotonga community, assisted in important government and police investigations, helped stage musical fundraisers, entertained with his music and been an all-round nice guy who has been in a long relationship with his local partner.
How awful that all this time after the case in 2011, Franklin has been told to leave the country. Give the man a break PM Puna, you haven’t even bothered to hear his side of the story like you did for the Samoan thug who smashed a young kid here. Be fair: People are watching what you will do.
Make a Fair Call
