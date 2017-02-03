PS: To the smoke signaller: As you clearly pointed out, no one group of people has a monopoly on being racist; it is a human condition we have all experienced in one way or another.

It is, however, more often perpetrated by whomever is the dominant culture in that context.

So where’s the drivel?

WHILE I was in town on Wednesday morning, a friend told me she'd heard Mark Brown on the radio, commenting about the "drivel" nature of my letters to CI News.

I thanked her and told her that if our people are too scared or "just can't be bothered" to complain, then I'll step up, put pen to paper, and will continue to do so, until there is nothing more to complain about, and everybody is happy. Straightforward, really.

I am writing at a disadvantage as to the context in which Brown’s comments were made, but I’m guessing that my letter of February 1 and my dismay with our government's decision not to seek the help of the New Zealand government and police force with the inquiry into last year’s shooting incident is responsible for his comments against me.

Fair enough, the Finance minister is entitled to his opinion and I've no problem with that. But as displeased as he may be with the nature of my letter, I'll guarantee there are many more people who are supportive of my comments, who will be tickled pink that I've replied in kind to his verbal attack on me over the radio.

Unfortunately, as Brown should well know, those who choose to stand for public office as elected officials are at the beck and call of their people, and thus, are heavily scrutinised.

Which is why I chose to criticise government's decision regarding the proposed Commission of Inquiry constructively, through the media.

Having said that, I've read again said letter, and am unable to find the "drivel".

It seems to me, the New Year' has just begun, and already the Finance minister is stressing. He needs to take it easy!

Look after your people properly 100 per cent, and we will bestow magnanimous honours upon you. Neglect that part of your job and you will keep hearing from us.

Papa Williams