Chamber of Commerce clarification helpful

I would like to thank Jaewynn McKay and the Chamber of Commerce for their letter responding to comments made in my Column Saturday on January 31, 2017.

Just to clarify, those comments do not reflect the opinions of the Office of the Prime Minister where I work. They were quoted from my weekly column and reflect my own personal views.

I am also pleased that you can appreciate my “call to action” for engagement by business owners of local descent, as this was the point I was making and that we can agree there needs to be more engagement is reassuring. I’m also glad that there is now clarity where there was obvious confusion as to what the term “local” may mean. My concern has never been with your function as a Chamber of Commerce or how you actively support all businesses across the Cook Islands.

Your clarification on how many members of the Chamber of Commerce are of Cook Islands Maori descent was helpful, though also alarming.That you only have five members of Cook Islands Maori descent out of 13 members (less then half), highlights my actual concern and a need for a call to action.

I absolutely agree with you that our people to need to engage at this level and at every level possible. I am happy to assist in any way possible for this to change and again appreciate the time taken on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and for your response. Dialogue and working together is the only way forward.

Meitaki ranuinui

Thomas Tarurongo Wynne