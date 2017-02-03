Island health services in dire need

We are writing to express our grave concerns and those of our fellow resident Mangaians about the health care situation on the island.

It has come to our attention that there will no longer be a doctor appointed to reside and care for us here on Mangaia.

Instead, a nurse practitioner will have the responsibility to take care of the needs of the people and apparently they have the power to diagnose and prescribe medicines and treat the sick and injured. This nurse is also three months of maternity leave, giving us very limited support in the interim.

The general consensus on the island is that this is simply not acceptable. The following points outline our concerns:

My wife and I were attracted to move back to Mangaia (I was born here), from Sydney Australia, as at the time, there were all the essential services on Mangaia that are important to us such as a doctor, 24-hour electricity, internet and mobile phone access, fresh filtered water stations and a school.

We are now in our 50s and 60s and we feel it is critical to have access to these amenities, and especially to have access to a doctor as we both farm livestock and vegetables and use power tools and farming equipment, which are high-risk activities - as do a number of residents here.

A large number of non-communicable disease (NCD) patients reside on the island and need constant monitoring and adjustment to medication as performed by a doctor. There is a large number of children and fully-functioning junior and high school full of children. There are a number of babies on the island as well and they are all in need of a doctor in times of sickness and accidents. Nurses should not have the responsibility of diagnosing illnesses, prescribing drugs and medications or treating major or minor accidents such as broken limbs, knife wounds, bike accident injuries and the like.

The consensus on the island and our feeling personally, is that Mangaia could be the food bowl of the Cooks and supply Rarotonga with an abundance of fruit, vegetables, meats livestock. That could happen if the correct attention and funding was directed here, in the right areas and to the right people.

In particular, funding should be provided so that we still have a doctor in residence here to ensure the needs of the people are met. It will encourage more Cook Islanders to move back here to help revive and grow the island. Not having a basic essential service as a doctor will be a deterrent for families who are used to good medical care for their families in New Zealand and Australia. It is certainly making us think seriously about the length of stay here as we get older.

We all thought the government had a mandate to invigorate, and support the outer islands throughout the Cooks, support its citizens and treat everyone equitably. But our doctor will not be replaced and we believe the situation is the same on other islands except Aitutaki and Rarotonga. This is unconstitutional and shows us that the government is treating us, the outer islands and its constituents, as second class citizens, not deserving of a full-time doctor.

Doctors have worked here over the past 60 or more years. This is not the time to cut costs in this essential service area and it seems the government is just giving lip service to reviving the outer islands.

These actions are not consistent with government policies. Instead, they will deter people from moving back and many more families and older people will be driven to flee to New Zealand or Australia where better health care is assured! The outer islands will surely die a slow death and become ghost town islands eventually.

Doctors previously stationed here and the current nurses are constantly frustrated with the island’s tiny hospital dispensary and the lack of medications, wound dressings and even basic equipment. They have a long list of needs but their requirements are always in short supply and inadequate.

Our one and only defibrillator has been lacking a charger for the past 12 months despite numerous requests for a replacement and is not functioning at all. There should be one installed and functioning in all three villages on the island. Hospital stores should be sent promptly. However, Rarotonga hospital obviously takes precedence and we are sorely lacking in basic supplies and equipment.

A dentist should be sent monthly to address all the dental needs of both children and adults. A dentist was sent once last year but that is not enough and the lack of dental care is not in the best interest of the citizens of Mangaia.

In summary, we are not living in a third world country and the elected government has a duty of care for all its citizens, no matter which island they live on. We are all entitled to basic essential services and having access to a doctor is one of them.

The Health ministry’s decision to axe doctors residing on the outer islands is unequitable and amounts to treating its outer island people as second class citizens. This is unconstitutional and is a grave mistake. This decision should be overturned. A doctor should be reinstalled on Mangaia and one should be sent to the smaller islands every month. There are a number of voluntary doctors or doctors who reside overseas who would greatly appreciate being paid a Cook Islands wage in New Zealand dollars. I do not think it would be hard to persuade a doctor to come and live on our beautiful island.

Let’s help build the islands and attract more people back here. Let’s not deter people, as having no doctor would be a deal breaker for the many people who want to move here - or just remain on the island.

Sonny Tomokino and Alicia Ryan

Oneroa, Mangaia