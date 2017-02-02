Watch out for that algae

This stream feeding the lagoon at Betala is full of algae – one sign that all is not well with the island’s waterways. 17020113

THE TWO recent articles in Cook Islands News, first the Tourism Corporation patting itself on the back, and then the footloose prime minister patting the Tourism Corporation on the back, come suspiciously soon after the most recent public outrage at government and the Tourism Corporation fiddling while the algae eats up Muri lagoon and social media continues to spread the story as fast as the algae itself is spreading.

Keep it up all you proponents of "growing tourism.” Leave your heads in the sand while the algae piles up around your necks. Where will you hide when it all collapses and the banks move in on your properties?

Stupid is as Stupid Does

