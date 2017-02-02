Chamber benefits ‘local’ business

THE EXECUTIVE of the Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce noted with interest the comments by Thomas Wynne from the prime minister’s office in last Saturday’s CI News.

We applaud his apparent call for more local business people to join the Chamber, although the use of the term “local business and voices” is a little confusing because all the members of the Chamber are local businesses. If by “local” he means of Cook Islands descent, then it may be worth noting that five of the 13 members of the Chamber board have Cook Islands whakapapa.

The Chamber is of course open to all local businesses and business owners, and we are constantly encouraging new members to join.

As well as the support and encouragement members give each other, it is also worth noting that since 2010 the Chamber has run programmes that have been of benefit to more than 300 “local” businesses. These have included the business mentors programme funded for the first four years through NZ Aid/MFAT and more recently though the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation. In addition, the FAO has provided financial help to businesses through the Chamber. Overwhelmingly these businesses have been owned by Cook Islands people.

Likewise, the Chamber has been able to support the YES (Young Enterprise Programme) for Year 13 at Tereora College which began in 2012 under MFAT funding. More recently the Chamber has received support from FAO and Women’s Economic Empowerment to fund the Business Mentor and YES programmes.

Because we believe the best way to increase sustainable economic growth and activity is through ‘local business’, we invite every local business to join the Chamber to help us achieve this goal. And we welcome assistance from Mr Wynne and anyone else who can help us make progress.

Jaewynn McKay

Vice President

Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce.