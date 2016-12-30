‘Disturbing’ tattoo not a good example

IT WAS a surprise to see the government giving away money to the poor and elderly.

However, it wasn’t a surprise to see it was only a measly $50 one-off payment.

The worst of it all was seeing the MP for Internal Affairs Albert Nicholas delivering the message in all his gang-style tattoos on his throat.

I could not remember if this tattoo has always been there or covered by his league shirt, bush shirt or shirt and tie, but to be on TV with a large gothic font “POISON” tattooed across his throat is a sure sign that all he says is toxic.

Beware the voters of RAPPA this man, by his own admission, seems to be poison. Having worked with abused people I can tell you for the vulnerable to be dealing with this display of disrespect is scary and from an MP, is nothing less than deplorable.

It may be from his past but he is still proud to display it for all to see. I cannot believe he was allowed on TV. The word “poison” on the throat to me implies that the words he says are poison, and that he speaks poison.

Disturbed

