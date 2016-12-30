Resignation reflects old wisdom

THE RECENT resignation of Elizabeth Wright- Koteka from the Office of the Prime Minister may be from the age-old wisdom coming into effect.

When a woman enters into a relationship with a male for business or pleasure, she thinks he will change. She thinks she can change him, but she realises she is wrong. Then she stays too long because when it is good it is great but when it is bad it is so so bad, but it takes strength to leave, to walk away and accept there are some things you cannot change.

A fish is still a fish no matter how you dress it up. I now wonder if the words of her being able to stay and be welcome within the office of the PM no matter her decision, turns out the same as those very same words they told Rose Brown, and look what happened there.

You go girl, you get the respect you deserve, go have a great Christmas and be like Pilate and wash your hands clean of the dirty CIP politics.

Women Walking

