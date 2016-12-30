A few farewells too many...

Former High Commissioner Nick Hurley, pictured at his farewell earlier this month, should have just “packed up and disappeared,” a letter-writer says. 16121630

I recall the first one was some weeks back. Then the second one last Saturday, December 17 and then there was a photo spread on Monday, December 19.

My goodness, was Nick some kind of deity or super hero that he deserved that much publicity? If he was leaving, he should have just packed up and disappeared!

Ok, I understand, your reporters need more stories to report on. Well, try these:

1. Streams which have overflowed in recent times posing much risk to nearby properties because you-know-who couldn’t be bothered doing what they’re being paid to do. Talk to the parties concerned; property owners, MPs, Infrastructure Cook Islands.

2. Families wondering what will be on their dinner table this coming New Year. Talk to the many very low-income families that we have around the place.

3. Our beaches continuing to be littered by the small proportion of brainless idiots in our community. Talk to the NGOs who help keep the beaches and other public places clean, and certainly to the culprits if they can be tracked down.

4. What better subject to talk about at this time of year than drinking and partying and the risks culprits pose to innocent road users. Talk to the police, alcohol retailers, neighbours who just want a quiet and peaceful festive season.

5. Cook Islanders coming back for the holidays and what they’re up to. I believe some of them, incidentally, are here to stir up trouble regarding land matters, housing, etc.

6. What happened to the many promises our government made to the people at the beginning of the year that are not being fulfilled? Talk to the relevant government officials and politicians.

7. Climate change funding. We read in the paper about megabucks being handed out, but believe it or not, I have yet to see on Rarotonga something tangible that can be directly attributed to funding from the climate change fund.

8. A reminder; Rarotonga has up to 80 per cent of the country’s population and there are certainly spots around the island that are prone to the effects of climate change.

Feel free to add to the list.

Merry Christmas.

The Joker

(Name and address supplied)

Editor’s note: CI News covers many of these topics on a regular basis, despite little or no cooperation or input from some ministries and government agencies. Environmental and health issues in particular are frequently met with buck-passing and no action. That applies to even the “little” things such as people burning plastic and other dangerous items. Earlier this year we highlighted the plastic burning issue and even made a formal complaint against one regular offender. The complaint was passed on by the National Environment Service to the Health ministry. The outcome? After weeks of waiting and an email to the Health secretary, there was a visit from a health inspector, and then…nothing. The offender is still merrily burning plastic and other noxious fume-producing materials on a regular basis. A long list of pressing issues has been lingering for months and even years with no action on the part of cabinet or relevant ministries. However, we intend to keep asking the hard questions. Our annual special feature on keeping safe over the festive season appeared in last Saturday’s CI News.