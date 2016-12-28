We must stop bringing in rubbish items

The IPUKAREA Society wrote about the buying of useless gifts and I agree, I cannot see how the old English-style lantern with a Santa in a snowy scene is appropriate here, or have a function past Christmas in Rarotonga.

You have to ask why do we need to bring in this type of product?

When we are struggling with the over burdening amount of pollution from rubbish on our island where should the solution start? Should we as consumers on an island be the ones to carry the burden of how to recycle, reduce, reuse - or should the decision be made by those who bring in these items?

I believe our major retailers are in a position to lead us away from creating rubbish and provide us with products that won’t add insult to our injured environment.

With all the staff parties on now with no-one wanting to do the dishes everyone is using once, then dumping, hundreds of plastic plates into the rubbish and ultimately our island.

Plastic plates and utensils should be banned and only quality paper, or bamboo ones, be available to purchase.

We currently pay 20c for a plastic disposable bag, which unfortunately only breaks down when exposed to sunlight - not when it is buried in a landfill.

We should be offered brown paper bags or boxes, (there are never any there when you are at the checkout). We cannot afford the luxury of choice anymore, we are polluting paradise at a rapid rate by what we buy on a daily basis, if we can’t buy it we can’t pollute our land and lagoon.

We are supposed to be 100 per cent sustainable by 2020, but our importers are only offering us large diesel or petrol vehicles for sale.

Motor Centre has advertised an electric car and OTC an electric truck at reasonable prices, why are there not more on offer?

Our rental fleets turn over cars regularly but none are electric, which reduce our air pollution and noise. The government is not helping by charging more to drive a scooter than a car on our roads, they are in a position to introduce tariffs that will result in less rubbish and pollution.

Solutions do exist, but we continue to ignore them. We live on a small island and this Christmas Day tonnes of plastic and polystyrene junk will be dumped into our overflowing landfill or be burnt in backyards filling our air with dangerous toxins.

There are those who have made large incomes from the island community purchasing their imported products over the years and will continue to do so, some have started to promote less rubbish and more recycling, but more needs to be done.

In this critical time of endangerment and urgency to preserve our beautiful paradise our retail outlets and importers are the ones whose conscience can change the mindset of the buyer and save our islands, faster than the consumer trying to do the right thing with rubbish.

We all want to do our bit in the reduction of rubbish so let’s start with not bringing in rubbish to begin with.

Money is power and those making the most money on the island hold a large amount of power, as Spiderman’s uncle told him, “with great power comes great responsibility.”

There is no point talking about what we want to achieve in sustainability, we must do what Mahatma Ghandi said: “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

It starts with us, all of us.

Ruth Horton