How about some Christmas style of our own?

I LOVE this time of the year when the pretty coloured lights are on every night, zig-zagging across the road in Turangi, Muri and Aorangi.

They are so simple and retro-looking, they have an old-style Christmas tree lights look about them.

With Christmas fast approaching I find it amusing as an adult now and wonder if it is as confusing for our children here in the Cooks as it was for me growing up in New Zealand and seeing all the snowy Christmas cards and snowflakes during our summer.

I remember spraying white foam on our windows to look like snow and we had to eat large hot turkey and ham dinners with Christmas puddings and custard on hot sunny days. We live in the tropics surrounded by lagoon and beaches, so why are we promoting snow? We don’t have chimneys and we don’t wear long socks, but we promote Christmas as if we live in the northern hemisphere.

Considering that we live in a mainly Christian culture, it is surprising to find more emphasis here on the commercial Santa than on the birth of Jesus. If we think of the Christian story of the three wise men and the baby in the manger, there was no snow around at all, it would actually have been hot, with lots of sand. Where are those images around our little island?

The CITC Santa and reindeer wooden cut-out outside the building is so far from our culture, I wonder why we have not adapted Santa’s velvet robes to a garment made of tropical print.

I have been to Santa’s grotto in Finland and have seen reindeer and I can tell you they are not the bouncy happy slim ones you see on the cards and movies. They are actually quite slow, heavy, dumb and more like the moose in the Brother Bear movie. I would have thought white bouncy goats leading a papa on a motorbike or shiny red quad bike would be more representative of us here in Cook Islands.

The Santa image we are familiar with comes from a Coca Cola commercial from way back, based on the original more elegant tall, slim Saint Nicholas who later became Santa (Saint) Claus (niCholas) with a big round belly and white beard. Santa is the epitome of commercialism, and money he represents more about spending than giving and nothing to do with the Christian birth of Jesus.

If we are going to do the commercial Christmas theme, could we not have red hibiscus and white tipani as our tropical Christmas focus? Our beautiful flamboyant trees are coming into flower. Could these not be highlighted as our Christmas tree icon instead of the pine tree real or fake?

I love Christmas and I know we can’t escape the culture of presents and cake, but maybe we can blend in our own beautiful culture instead of the snow, elves, and jingle bells and next year make it a tropical time of love, joy and happiness in sun, jandals and ei katu.

Ruth Horton