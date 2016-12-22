Something fishy about EU deal

CONGRATULATIONS to letter-writer Papa Williams for calling everyone to stand up and say they are not happy and to warn them of the problems at the helm of our government.

In my opinion, there must be a reason why Puna signed that EU fishing agreement against the wishes of the people, the marches, the petition, the legal court case, the “hung” government and even the ariki.

If Glassie and Brown are so transparent about the goings-on in our government they will surely have to be asking what is in this fishing agreement for Puna. Will he slip in and sign the agreement, then drop the Marine Fisheries portfolio like a hot potato and slip away unseen once more?

Very Fishy

