Events make PM’s weekly column ironic

I FIND recent events rather amusing but at the same time extremely sad, especially in the week leading up to Christmas

On the one hand you have the prime minister in his weekly column praising the competency, dedication and commitment of senior public servants, and on the other hand you have the Chief of Staff for the Office of the Prime Minister handing in her resignation.

Why? She has probably had a gutsful of the political environment and the mountains of red tape that public servants have to get through in order to get anything done these days.

Come to think of it, the numbers of good public servants who have departed government and the country out of pure frustration is a real shame and testament of Puna’s dismal leadership as head of government.

Enough Is Enough

(Name and address supplied)