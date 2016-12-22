Fisheries rules raise issues

IT SEEMS with the imminent arrival of festive season, the Ministry of Marine Resources has decided to push through some rather far-reaching fisheries regulations, possibly in the hope that we either wouldn’t notice or wouldn’t care.

I suggest those with an interest in how our tuna fishery is managed should get themselves a copy of these brand new longline fisheries regulations and the accompanying “plan” for the fishery. There are elements in these which give rise to some level of concern. I will point out a few for consideration of your readers:

1. If the objective of bringing the two species of tuna (albacore and bigeye tuna) under a quota management scheme is to extract additional added value out of the longline fishery - and I would suggest this could be the only reason as the plan ignores all other removals of these species from other sources including from the purse seine fishery, then why has the quota for an extremely high value tuna (bigeye) been set at the same level as a comparatively low value species (albacore)? The quota is set at $NZ 250 a tonne for both species. The current Japanese market price for bigeye is approximately $NZ29 a kilo (www.fis.com), which amounts to $NZ29,000 a tonne, so what was the calculation used to derive the $250 per tonne fee for bigeye tuna? Something doesn’t add up here, especially when the cost of a licence permit under this scheme has been drastically reduced at the same time.

2. The figures produced in Part 5 (Schedule) of the attached fisheries plan shows a very worrying decline in the albacore fishery. Catches peaked in 2012, at the same time as the MMR Secretary dramatically increased the number of vessels licensed to 50 vessels, not including the 17 so-called “exploratory vessels,” at 8,833 metric tonnes. Catches have since then declined to 5,311mt in 2013, then 4,701mt in 2014 and finally to 3,371mt last year. That is a significant and consistent decline in catches (a decrease of around 38 per cent from the historical peak) over this time. So it begs the question of why, considering MMR’s own pronouncement that they “remain committed to best practice precautionary management of stocks inside the Cook Islands EEZ”. Have they declared a total commercial catch limit of 9,678 metric tonnes a year? This is an increase of some 865 metric tonnes over the highest-recorded catch in Cook Islands waters of 8,833 metric tonnes, and appears to be at odds with the rapidly diminishing catches seen in our waters since that time.

3. It seems the secretary (he who “initialled” the EU purse seine agreement in Brussels despite having no mandate to do so), has sole discretion as to who gets to buy this undervalued quota and who doesn’t (Section 8.2 of the regulations). One wonders what say the minister might like to have in this, but in any case, once again that horrible thing called ‘transparency’ rears its ugly head. It’s worth noting that regulations don’t appear to “reserve” quota for any local person who may wish to enter this fishery, but in any case they would find themselves squeezed out by an existing company (and it’s not difficult to guess who such a company might be here), who can purchase up to 80 per cent of the quota (Section 9.1 of the plan).

4. The regulations and plan appear, unless I have missed something in there, to be silent on any transfer or trading of the very valuable quota between companies, and that may also be of concern.

So this is just at a first glance, but I think raises questions about the benefits of introducing such a limited catch management system, and why it was pushed through Cabinet without any public input to the final draft.

No doubt the wise folks at MMR will enlighten us.

