WOFs just a scheme to make money

ANOTHER stupid law that is really just a money-making scheme is the warrant of fitness (WOF) requirement for cars and bikes on Rarotonga.

Yes, we know why a car should be safe enough to drive on the roads, and in other countries such as New Zealand a warrant is important for insurance reasons, because companies won't pay out on accident claims if your tyres or brakes were not in good working condition before the accident.

Here I am guessing not many vehicle owners have insurance and not many drive into power poles and trees on a regular basis, so they don’t feel they need that protection.

The warrant of fitness is a money making scheme for mechanics and the police. Lots of our old cars and trucks will keep going for years transporting our taro and kikau along the back road from our plantations without endangering us or anyone else.

But look at our roads, the potholes are more like quarries. It is the roads, not the cars that need a WOF.

I read about the person who has had four flat tyres as a result of running into potholes. I know how that feels, I paid $300 to have my car fixed for a WOF, only to hit a pothole that destroyed my vehicle’s suspension and cost me another $500.

My WOF did not protect my car from the road, nor could I claim the fact my car was in good working order, so Infrastructure Cook Islands should pay for my repairs.

How many times do we have to complain about our roads? When will we be heard, how can we get our requests put on the Air New Zealand safety video so our government ministers can see and hear our problems?

We don't need WOFs for our cars, we need proper roads.

Road User

(Name and address supplied)