What about Albert and the others?

Anti-corruption crusader and cabinet minister Nandi Glassie is one of a number of prominent MPs who appear to be ignoring the voices of the people, a letter-writer says. 161220215

The letter mentioned Puna, Brown and Heather, but the writer seems to have forgotten all about Albert Nicholas.

Nicholas won his seat on the values of the Democratic Party but then he switched out or maybe even was bribed in some way, to cross to CIP, benefitting himself in the process.

He also called a meeting on Friday, May 6 for his RAPPA constituents to hear their concerns about the purse seine fishing deal. They were all unanimously against it, but did he stand up and say, “I am not supporting the CIP on this decision?”

Kare.

Remember RAPPA, when you go back to vote in the next general election Albert Nicholas has not listened to you before, and anything he promises you in the lead up into the election is, I believe, unlikely to come true. He knows what side his bread is buttered and if you vote him back in, remember that he is likely to be the only person who benefits.

Then there is Agriculture minister Kiriau Turepu. Back on May 3 there was an interview with him in CI News in which he threw doubt on the controversial purse seine fishing deal. He talked about his lack of involvement and revealed he hadn’t even read the details of the deal. Instead, he just agreed with whatever he was told.

In my opinion he must sit there with his hands over his eyes, ears and mouth for all the good he has done for Agriculture and the Environment. How he got to be responsible for the Business Trade Investment Board is beyond me. In a democracy he is redundant; in a dictatorship he is perfect.

And don’t forget our Nandi Glassie, the crusader against corruption, who has not once addressed the fact that Mona Ioane is still an MP.

Both he and PM Puna were involved in motoring accidents that involved and injured others, but in both cases there was no police follow-through. Meanwhile, an old mama who accidentally knocked a person off their bike had her licence taken off her and was fined $700. CIP voters, if you continue to vote these people in you cannot complain because if you keep believing the lies they feed you at election time, after they have proved time and time again they don't care about you or anyone else except themselves, it means you are the problem.

MP Master Pretender

(Name and address supplied)