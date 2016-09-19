A mockery of democracy

I’M CURRENTLY in Auckland having just returned from Brisbane after attending my twin brother’s funeral.

Having caught up with the news on CI News online, I’ve realized it’s one of the most unfortunate, or significant, events in our nation’s political history, depending on which angle one sees it.

I’m referring of course to the opposition MPs taking a strike action and deciding not to attend Parliament’s sessions last week.

Having criticised government MPs for not attending parliament on Monday June 20 this year, the opposition MPs, this time round, did exactly the same, repeating history and deliberately avoiding and/or failing their responsibilities as democratically elected representatives of their respective constituencies, to attend parliament.

What a mockery of our democracy and parliamentary process.

I have no doubt that all MPs in government and the opposition would have been given advance notice of parliament’s sitting scheduled to start last week on Monday September 12. I also have no doubt that the notice is unlike that given by the opposition to the Clerk of Parliament on the weekend of Friday June 17, requiring Parliament to sit, at short notice, on Monday June 20.

What has the opposition achieved in its decision not to attend parliament last week?

I say absolutely nothing and in my view, the opposition has completely lost the plot. End of story. Tony Hakaoro