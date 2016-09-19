Roads plain scary!

I've never complained about anything here, but the time has come to put pen to paper: the reflective centre line paint on the south coast main road has become non-existent! When your transport minister is zooming along after dark in his nice car with windscreen wipers, please spare a thought for us tourists on our lowly scooters trying to work out where the road even goes while attempting to avoid the glare of your headlights! It sounds funny but it's not. If you doubt my sincerity, please ride it at night in the rain. Scarier than it should be.

Alan Dodds

Editor’s note: Rarotonga’s roads and the behaviour of some of the people who use them have been the subject of many complaints lately. Finance minister Mark Brown says government has set aside $8 million which will be spent on upgrade work. However, last year a government source said it could cost $40 million to bring the island’s entire network roads up to a good standard.