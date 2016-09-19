Counting dollars, not long-term impacts

Tourists at Avatiu wharf after disembarking from a tender from the cruise ship Paul Gaugin last week. A letter-writer says government needs more long-term planning to give visitors to Rarotonga a unique experience. 16091320

THURSDAY'S front page headline, "Nation hauls in tourist dollars," is a rather sad reflection on how our government counts dollars and not environmental impact while at the same time it counts dollars and not longevity of our ocean resources.

Along with the headline we see a picture of elderly tourists stepping onto the wharf from the tenders which bring them ashore.

The only thing missing is the scales and the ropes to hang the visitors upside-down for weighing, like the prize fish we "haul in".

Instead of seeing visitors, whether by the day or by the week as pockets and wallets for us to empty out as quickly as possible, where is the long-term planning to give visitors such a unique experience that we stand out above all the rest?

If only the fantasies that we brag about were real, like our marine reserve, our sustainable energy, our cultural respect for our environment, then visitors would return home and point out these virtues.

Instead they report on our broken infrastructure, our polluted lagoons, our dog-filled villages, our power-mad politicians running a clown show for all the world.

We are, it seems, a rudderless ship, but good at hauling in the dollars. For the moment.

Captain Cook

(Name and address supplied)