Former dog control officer clarifies issue

IN THURSDAY’S CI News someone asked if anyone would clarify exactly what it is that the Cook Islands Police Service wants from pet owners.

This has prompted me to give you some answers, speaking from the point of view of a former police officer in the dog control division.

But first I would like to ask, where have you been for the last 10-20 years?

When did you come to live here in Rarotonga?

How come you didn’t know that dogs are controlled by the police?

Did you meet any of the police officers involved in dog control, or did you go straight to the media first?

Anyway, the police are just doing what they have to do and they don’t want to know whether the desexing operation leaves scar marks on the dogs – they just want to know that they are desexed, registered and tied up.

If you keep a pet dog, once it is four months old you must desex and register it. This should be done before it reaches five months old.

If you don’t do the above and are caught keeping an unregistered dog, a $500 fine can be imposed and your dog can be destroyed.

Your $50-$60 registration fee for your dog applies for its whole life, as long as it doesn’t kill animals and chase people.

If it becomes involved in killing goats or attacks and bites people your registered dog will be put down. Police officers don’t put money or the fee charged into their pocket, the money goes towards assisting the job of controlling dogs.

Should you have any more questions, I am always available. Call me and let’s talk about it. You can contact me on 21564/73148.

And just so that you are clear on this, the dog law is administered by the police, not the SPCA

Joe Ngatae