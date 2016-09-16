Minister taking too much credit

Internal Affairs minister Albert Nicholas (pictured) might not be as adept as Finance minister Mark Brown claims, a letterwriter says. 16091520

REGARDING the stories on the front page and on page four of CI News yesterday,

I would like to make the following observations: Firstly, Mark Brown gives a glowing report on how the government has improved visitor arrivals with no mention of how the private sector has contributed to this growth, including the taxpayers’ dollars that go to support the Los Angeles - Rarotonga and Sydney - Rarotonga flights.

Yep, that’s right Mark, take all the credit as you are well known to do! He goes on to say, “Our policies and stability of the CIP over the last years…etc,” (well, that’s completely misleading), and continues, “is a reminder to our people what can happen when we (CIP) get on with work and don’t get sidetracked by endless politicking, posturing and gamesmanship”.

Oh dear, what a shameful remark. The CIP have been doing exactly that since PM Puna has been in power and Mark has been schooled very well in the art of posturing and gamesmanship!

On page 4 he again continues with his posturing, making comments about how politicians have thick skins and don’t take things personally, referring to a letter from George Turia.

He then tells us Albert Nicholas is very politically astute and remarkably adept as a cabinet minister. Well, that’s his view!

Puna and Mark offered Albert a ministerial position and more money so he jumped camp: Simple!

If that is being astute and remarkably adept as a cabinet minister, Lord help us and beware of those who jump camp for their own gain.

Also on page 4, Mark, gets stuck into John Scott. My goodness Mark, you must surely be feeling the heat and it certainly must be taking its toll with you having to defend your allies and defame those who tell people the truth, and talk about what you clearly don’t want them to read or hear.

You have set an awful example by sending out the wrong message with your shameful comments and remarks as the Finance minister. Have you not read the fine print in the protocols of being a Minister of the Crown?

Shame on You

(Name and address supplied)