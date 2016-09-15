Finance minister stands by his texts to Rose

JOHN SCOTT seems to take voyeuristic delight in sharing in his most recent letter the private and personal text messages between myself and Rose Brown. I guess this is the journalistic equivalent of sniffing someone's used underwear.

To put my two texts into proper context. I was informed that the opposition was attempting to conduct an illegal sitting of Parliament aimed at overthrowing the government.

Further, I was advised that Rose was one of the members present at Parliament. I was at the time, like all members of the CIP, under the impression that Rose was a loyal member of the CIP.

I thought that she had been hoodwinked by Teina Bishop and others to attend Parliament in a last ditch attempt to do something before his court case began. I therefore contacted her by text to quickly advise her to leave Parliament and not get caught up in the illegality that was being conducted.

It was not until later that I realised she was a willing participant of the attempted “coup”. There was no further communication after the matter became clearly apparent. This came as a big surprise to myself and other members of the government. She had also received other texts from other CIP members.

I am quite happy to stand by my private messages to Rose in my misguided attempt to try and help her from being caught up in an opposition trap.

I did not expect our private personal exchanges to be used by the likes of John Scott to further his muddled conspiracy theories. But I am not surprised that he did manage to sniff them out and take some delight out of them.

Mark Brown

Minister of Finance