Police need to give us some answers

SOMEONE needs to clarify exactly what it is that the Cook Islands Police Service wants from pet owners.

Do they want the dogs de-sexed?

Registered?

Tied up?

All of the above?

Do they know that when a dog has been de-sexed it leaves behind a tell-tale scar?

Because surely they can’t assume that all registered dogs will have their tags on 100 per cent of the time. Tags fall off. Dogs break collars. People steal tags for their own un-registered dogs.

If I’m paying $50-$60 for registration, I’d like to know that there is something more than a cheap little 50 cent plastic disc on a cheap $1 metal ring standing between my dog being alive and my dog being shot by the police.

It’s like this money goes directly back in to their pockets with nothing going to our actual animal clinics. Is the revenue from the local dog meat trade not enough to pay our police their $5.00 hourly wage?

Pets’R’Us

(Name and address supplied)