Fishing report issues clarified

I WISH to correct the misleading statements in the Cook Islands News of Wednesday September 14 by MP James Beer regarding the final report of the Parliamentary Purse Seine Fishing Special Select Committee and also explain the true situation.

1. The report itself was dealt within the proper procedure through the select committee, as MP Beer stated, “paragraph by paragraph”.

2. Secondly the report was not prepared by the chairman the Hon Mark Brown. This was drafted by the parliamentary secretariat based on the wealth of information received from petitioners, stakeholders, regional technical and professional organisations, and our Ministry of Marine Resources to address the grievances and concerns of the petitioners, and also the petitioners’ “prayer” (patianga).

3. It was unfortunate that on the final day of the committee’s sitting to finalise the report before tabling it in Parliament, MP James Beer did not attend because he had the “flu”.

4. The committee has met on several occasions, and even consulted via Skype staff of the Forum Fisheries Agency, Tuna Commission, Secretariat of the Pacific Community to offer expert and scientific explanations and responses to the grievances and concerns of the petitioners. The outcome of these meetings and Skype sessions, together with numerous documents (information) formed the basis of the Final Report to Parliament.

Personally I would like to thank members of the committee, chairman Hon Mark Brown, Hon Albert Nicholas, MPs James Beer, Tamaiva Tuavera, Willie John, William Heather, Ngamau Munokoa and Toka Hagai, for their hard work, and to my friend Kelvin Passfield and the Te Ipukarea Society for taking the leading role in the petition, and everyone else for their contributions.

Here, I will rest my case.

Te Atua te aroa no tatou katoatoa.

John Tangi

Clerk of Parliament