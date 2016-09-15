Cartoon remark is on the money

CAN YOU believe PM Puna calling the opposition “childish” for not turning up for a sitting of parliament?

That word from someone who seldom calls parliament and if he does, he invariably makes plans to be on a plane even before it opens.

He also said the world will see our parliament as a cartoon. This is true, and the PM’s performance in particular brings to mind a cartoon version of Elvis in his Vegas years.

Puna also said it was a waste of taxpayers’ money holding parliament with no opposition, but he can buy $600,000 worth of cars and sell them at a $20,000 loss and think it is okay. Or to explain his important plans to leave parliament early last time it sat to come back to his crumbling government as not being a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Puna says the opposition should not be paid for not turning up. Well, hello! I guess we will see some hefty refunds from Puna then, for all the days that he hasn’t turned up to look after his country.

The PM stood there in parliament looking quite angry and frustrated at the opposition’s no-show. Well, welcome to our world, Puna. The taxpayers have been feeling like this for the past five years.

What Goes Around

