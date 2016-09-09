Letter shows up hypocrisy in our society

THANK YOU "Big Tuna" for your interesting response to my letter published in CI News on August 31 because you have made it quite clear with your letter, that we do in fact have contradiction and hypocrisy well enmeshed, and seemingly accepted, within our society.

Did you not comprehend that the gist of my letter was all about contradiction and hypocrisy, which pretty much seem prevalent not only within our political system, but also within the mindset of a fair portion of our populace, as you have so willingly but really, unwittingly, demonstrated with your own words?

Such as, “…before it spoils our country.” Actually, corruption has been endemic here since Albert Henry's time, "Big Tuna", you hypocrite!

You are selective in your condemnation of Teina Bishop and his corrupt action, yet you belittle the corrupt nature of the PM's traffic accident, allegedly involving alcohol and which resulted in injury, and of course what about the corrupt role the police played in covering it up?

And you also belittle Mona Ioane's corrupt action of election bribery, just as you fail to point out the Police Commissioner's seeming lack of action to, zealously institute proceedings against Mona Ioane. Little, medium, or big, corruption is corruption is corruption and you seem to conveniently overlook that fact in your letter. Thus, the nature of your letter (bearing in mind your intent to focus only on Teina Bishop's corrupt act, while ignoring others who are also clearly also corrupt), is truly an exercise in contradiction and hypocrisy.

Now because you raised it, I trust the Cook Islands Police Service. I trust that they have the courage to also take the PM, Mona Ioane, the DPM, the Minister of Finance and any and all other corrupt elected officials and government ministers to court just as expeditiously as they did with Teina Bishop, because unlike you Big Tuna, society will condemn all who are corrupt, and not just Teina Bishop. You know, "without fear or favour".

Make up your mind "Big Tuna", because your letter seems to send rather mixed messages. It seems you will not tolerate Teina Bishop's act of corruption (which involves prison time, as you've pointed out), while it appears you're okay with others may be found guilty of corruption (also involving prison time). But you choose not to condemn the Mona Ioane et al for their corrupt actions. Sister, you really are a piece of work! You epitomise the contradictions and hypocrisy that exist within our beautiful society, and it is exactly this sort of mindset we do not want, nor do we deserve.

I know you're educated, but you're really silly to put your illogical and irrational-natured letter, into the paper for all of us to read. No wonder you used a nom-de-plume instead of your real name! Face it, if not for your anonymity, you would be thoroughly ridiculed for putting such a biased, hypocritical dumb-ass letter into the paper for the public to read and scrutinise!

Oh, and incidentally, I do think clearly; which is why, like Teina Bishop, I front up and face my peers, come what may. And finally, unlike some people, I always use my name proudly attached to any letter of mine disseminated through the public arena, so my peers understand that I fully accept the responsibility of the words I've used in my letters. This way they know that I stand by what I've written and thus hold myself accountable to their scrutiny. Nowhere, and no reason to hide, sister.

Capiche "Big Tuna"? Unlike some, I am not a coward hiding behind a nom-de-plume. By using my name, I am prepared to stand up to the scrutiny of my peers, and to be held accountable.

With some within our society, atypically with this simple, generally ignorant mindset, no wonder we are more like a banana republic, full of nameless, gutless wonders, who don't want to be identified or held accountable to society, who are simply too scared to use their real names and be scrutinised by their peers whilst because they will deservedly be ridiculed their own foolish words. Are we on the same page now, "Big Tuna"?

After all, aren't we all on the same side of these vibrant, friendly and safe shores we call home, the beautiful Cook Islands? So chill out, Sister!. Yours, ever-so-clearly thinking,

Papa Williams