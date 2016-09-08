Police need more pay

I totally agree with the letter writer that our police officers, both male and female, are underpaid. Something urgently needs to be done to stop the fully-trained officers who work in the police force here in the Cook Islands from getting fed up and travelling overseas to work. Some of them have done this so that they can earn enough to pay mortgage or buy furniture and all the other items that people need for their homes.

These men and women have sacrificed their time night and day to study the law and become officers to serve our country. They deserve to be paid a decent salary after passing their exams. Their training does not stop there and it continues throughout their service as police officers.

We lose far too many intelligent men/women to the overseas work force because they cannot possibly afford to pay their mortgages on such a low salary package.

A starting salary package of $26,000 a year for new probationary officers would reflect today’s true cost of living and would encourage the officers to work and study their way up to collect the rightful salary by rank.

Let’s Support Our Police Officers

(Name and address supplied)