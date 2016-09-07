Service with a smile

A SMOKE signaller wrote something in CI News recently how everyone has a bad day at work now and again.

But when it comes to customer service, how many “bad days” can a business afford an employee to have?”

If it’s true that a happy customer only tells one or two people and an unhappy customer tells 12-15 people, you will soon be out of business if your frontline staff are having a bad day most days.

In a tourist town, the turnover of new visitor arrivals means you are more likely to keep your business. However, with word of mouth and recommendations on internet sites such as Trip Advisor, chances are that before long, you will lose customers before they even arrive.

Smiling is a great way to open doors and get good service, but it is no guarantee. There are some employees, who no matter how many times you greet them with a friendly “kia orana,” say nothing and continue on their scowling way.

As locals we should not be treated differently from tourists. We live here and are more likely to return to the business if it is friendly. The tourists have been and gone and may never return. A good business will recognise that having a good local clientele is the secret to their long term success. Locals are the ones who return during the slow seasons. They bring their families and they recommend places to their tourist friends.

In business it costs more money to gain a new customer than it does to keep an existing one. If you try to reduce costs for advertising and special offers that you use to attract new customers by 10 per cent, this will result in only a one per cent increase in your business. However, if you invest 10 per cent into teaching your staff how important a customer is so that they treat them well, you increase your business by 30 per cent.

This shows how important it is to teach your staff how to treat customers. It is also the reason staff need to know how important it is not to have a bad day in front of customers.

Bad days mean bad reviews, and bad reviews mean bad business.

Ruth Horton