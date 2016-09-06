Kiwi invention recycles plastic

New Zealand inventor Peter Lewis with examples of the plastic bricks produced by his “ByFusion” machine. The bricks can be used to build houses. 16090548

THE EXCITING thing about living in today’s technological society is that there are amazing people still inventing amazing machines that can help us clean up our many mistakes we have made along the way.

One in particular is a Kiwi by the name of Peter Lewis who has invented a machine that can turn the plastic waste we have into plastic bricks that can be used to build houses.

Most people are unaware that there are seven types of plastic produced that is used for our water bottles, tomato sauce, yoghurt, milk, sprite, lids and cling wrap. Of these seven types numbered 1-7, only numbers 1-3 are able to be recycled. This is due to the amount of toxic chemicals produced from most of them.

Around the world today humans produce 300 million tons of plastic every year, and we only recycle 8 per cent of it. This amount is expected to double in the next 10 years. In America alone they send 28 million tons of plastic to the landfills and it costs them $1.5 billion every year to do so. What does 28 million tons of plastic look like? It is the same amount as 3,836 Eiffel towers or 848,485 humpback whales! It is estimated that by the year 2050 there will be more plastic in our oceans than there are fish.

This is where Peter Lewis comes in with his invention called “ByFusion.” This portable machine can process all seven types of plastic individually or mixed in together and turn it all into plastic bricks the same size and dimensions of concrete blocks that can then be used to build residential houses, retainer walls and for landscaping.

The extra amazing feature of these recycled blocks is they do not require any adhesive, glue, or mortar to keep the blocks in place. They can be stacked like a normal brick house, to the same kind of plans.

The machine itself will lower greenhouse gas emissions by 95 per cent it operates on propane gas or electricity, is non-toxic and has low emissions, and can be used at different locations on a temporary or permanent basis.

Right now, Byfusion is working in Hawaii to help clean up their coastlines and are looking to have their first machines up and running by May 2017.

This would be perfect for us in the Cook Islands, each island could have their own machine and make their own housing on site.

If our Environment and Infrastructure ministries could look outside the square and focus on some new up and coming solutions to this ever-growing problem I am sure we could win this war on the plastic problem the world is facing and perhaps we could be the world leaders in actively working towards a better sustainable future for our islands, community and Pacific nations.

