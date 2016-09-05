‘Big Tuna’ letter is, in fact, not right

REGARDING the letter in last week’s CI News written by “Big Tuna,” it is true that Mr Bishop was charged with bribery and corruption.

However, the background facts were that a loan of $300,000 was obtained by Mr Koteka from Century Finance Limited (a subsidiary of Luen Thai).

Mr Koteka is Mr Bishop’s partner in Aitutaki Village Limited, which now owns and operates Aitutaki Village Resort – formerly Samades.

Mr Koteka is repaying that loan on time.

In my opinion, the letter is factually wrong in that –

(i) Bishop did not offer licences in return for $300,000;

(ii) Bishop did not sell fish and pocket any money;

(iii) The licence fee was paid to MMR. There was no extra money paid for the licences.

Another View

(Name and address supplied)