Chemicals within plastic bottles are a danger

THE PROBLEM with plastic bottles starts well before they become unwanted and lie around our beaches and roads.

The problem with plastic bottles is they are made from PVC, which is killing us.

PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride and it has been known to release toxins into the water, or fluid, that it contains. This can cause cancer and respiratory diseases.

Burning plastic bottles is worse than spraying with weed killer as it is like releasing “agent orange’’ used in the war into the atmosphere. When you burn plastic PVC carbon monoxide, which cars produce out of the exhaust, dioxins and furans are released.

Studies have shown high levels of dioxins present in patients with breast cancer.

When plastic bottles are burnt in the local backyard fire the heat is not enough to fully burn it so it changes into various gases that once released into the atmosphere affects everyone around it.

Burning plastic level of danger is like smoking 300 cigarettes all at once.

If children are around when you light your fires with plastic in the rubbish you are essentially giving them 300 cigarettes to smoke into their lungs. You can tell when plastic is in the rubbish fire because it has a distinctive “sweet, sickly to the back of the throat’’ smell and often you will start coughing straight away or will want to cover your nose, mouth and eyes from the smoke.

We cannot let people burn plastic on our islands. It is not safe.

In fact, we need to encourage our business people not to import plastic bottles, but to bring drinks in glass bottles only. The reason for this is because if the plastic bottle or wrapping sits in the sun, gets warm, is microwaved or even frozen it will release the toxins of dioxin and ferans into the food and liquid it is containing.

These toxins have been shown to cause cancer, impotence (can’t have sex) and asthma. They also mimic the female hormone oestrogen affecting the hormonal balance of all who drink or eat from the plastic.

The singer Sheryl Crowe said she got her breast cancer from the drinking of water from her plastic water bottle she used to leave in the car in the sun and heat.

Plastic bottles are dangerous for males and females, because they affect the babies born.

It has been shown that the dioxins from all plastic bottles – for fizzy drinks and water realease these toxic chemicals and it can affect the behaviour of babies. Studies have shown that boy babies will act more feminine and girl babies will act more masculine.

For the health of our people we need to ban the use of plastic on our foods and our drinks. We need to look at glass alternatives.

You can buy a plastic bottle of drink from the fridge at the shop and think you are safe if you don’t leave it in the car or sun. However, you have not seen the plastic bottles sitting in the sun outside the shop, at the warehouse, on the wharf.

You have not seen how many times the bottle has been heated and released toxic chemicals before you buy it. That is the danger of plastic to our health and then to add injury to insult it is a danger to our environment and the planet at large.

The solution is to have a stainless or glass drink bottle and fill from a water station that has a health certificate for clean water.

Forget the sugar soda drinks. For long life, drink more water.

Ruth Horton