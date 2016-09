There is something not right in paradise: Two suicides in two weeks, two young boys.

Why has this happened?

We can never know the reasons for suicide, but what are we missing in paradise. Why here?

Looking at the funeral notice in CI News, the young boy looks happy, healthy and surrounded by friends. How did he find himself lost lonely and alone?

All our thoughts go to the family and friends as we all wonder what more can we do to improve paradise. Something is not right.

Saddened