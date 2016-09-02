Fish and licences peoples’ property

The text messages between Teina Bishop and Luen Thai Fishing Company showed Teina offering to give them more licences in return for $300,000. Those fish and licences belong to the people of the Cook Islands, they are not Teina Bishop’s fish.

Teina Bishop sold our fish and pocketed the money for himself. If there was any extra money to be paid for those licences, it should have gone to government, not Teina Bishop’s pocket.

This type of crime can do enormous damage to our economy which is why it carries a gaol sentence of 14 years.

It is ridiculous to compare it with a minor traffic accident or an election bribe. I have just read about the government of Guatemala whose ministers and officials recently skimmed off more than $100 million from contracts signed with private companies.

Is this what Papa Williams wants? The Cook Islands Police deserve our congratulations for having the balls to take a minister to court for bribery and stopping this dirty business before it spoils our country.

Big Tuna

