Thanks for the word on spelling

Thank you for your letter. You are right. Last year CI News published a similar letter regarding the words "Kia orana." I was born in Rarotonga in the mid-1940s but am living here in New Zealand for health and other reasons.
I first left Rarotonga in the mid-60s. In those days, the greeting words we used were
"kia ora ana,” but it has been changed by more recent generations. “kia ora ana” had a meaning, but as for “kia orana,” I am not sure. I don't believe "orana" has a meaning in our Maori language.
Kia ora ana.
Toke Enua