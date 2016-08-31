Thanks for the word on spelling

I WOULD like to thank the writer of the letter in CI News headed, "Need for more care with Maori spelling."

Thank you for your letter. You are right. Last year CI News published a similar letter regarding the words "Kia orana." I was born in Rarotonga in the mid-1940s but am living here in New Zealand for health and other reasons.

I first left Rarotonga in the mid-60s. In those days, the greeting words we used were

"kia ora ana,” but it has been changed by more recent generations. “kia ora ana” had a meaning, but as for “kia orana,” I am not sure. I don't believe "orana" has a meaning in our Maori language.

Kia ora ana.

Toke Enua