We’re a society of contradictions

“CORRUPT adj; open to or involving bribery or other dishonest practices, CORRUPTION n; the act of corrupting or state of being corrupt. BRIBE vb; to promise, offer or give something, often illegally, to (a person) to procure services or gain influence. DISHONEST adj; not honest or fair, deceiving or fraudulent.

When I consider these definitions, and the zealous determination of the prosecuting team to crucify former Aitutaki MP Teina Bishop for doing his job as a Minister of the Crown (while also working as a businessman making the normal business decisions all entrepreneurs make in the course of their business), I can only conclude we are a society of contradictions and systemic political hypocrisy.

Our country is small; each one of us knows someone who knows someone who knows someone, so by association, we virtually interconnect and know everyone (local), at least on Rarotonga, for example.

So not surprisingly, many in our society will wear several hats: eg politician/businessperson, lawyer/ businessperson/entrepreneur; civil servant/entrepreneur/church official; employee/NGO/sport administrator, etc. They too will be prone to incidences of nepotism, favouritism and also, of course, your good old fashioned conflict of interest.

And let's also not forget the outer islands during elections when the "neutral administrators" (for want of a better term), who are meant to operate "without fear or favour," really don't do that.

Or those instances when the police are supposed to prosecute motor vehicle accidents, especially those involving alcohol and somebody being injured, "without fear or favour.” Some may construe that the police are sometimes not fair or honest if a person of influence, eg the prime minister, does not go to court for being involved in accident involving both alcohol and injury, but actually gets away with it.

Also, what about CIP Member of Parliament Mona Ioane who was found guilty of election corruption. Why IS the Police Commissioner choosing not to move expeditiously, as zealous as our aforementioned prosecuting team? And of course, we also have the PM, DPM and Minister of Finance who are apparently under investigation, again involving allegations of corruption. All the nation can trust is that justice will prevail, and those corrupt people who mismanage actual public monies will also be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, convicted and taught a harsh lesson.

Who's kidding who in this beautiful country of ours? Teina Bishop certainly didn't mismanage/misappropriate any public monies from the Treasury or divert any aid-committed funding for himself, because if he had, then myself and probably many others would be rather peeved with him. But the point remains: He didn't mismanage any public funds, unlike some other elected officials; hence, it could be construed he was used as a scapegoat, simply perhaps because of his political ideology.

Until these other elected officials are put through the wringer for doing far worse than Teina Bishop supposedly did, then not only will justice have failed to prevail, but we will rightly be perceived as no better than a Banana Republic, rife with corruption.

Ironic isn't it? But that's what happens when you have a small country like we have. We all know that we're not perfect and we manage the best we can, but it's just not good enough!

Our current leadership is always travelling abroad rather than sitting in Parliament and crossing the “t’s” and dotting the “is” for the good of the country. Is it any wonder that many of our Cook Islands' people look forward to a “Rosie” future, when the alternative is the same old, same old? We certainly don't deserve that. Give me a Party of National Unity, any day; it would be better than the current status quo.

Boo Ya!

Papa Williams