Children need to learn the value of working

As a business owner hiring school leavers, it seems to me some of them think all they have to do is turn up in the uniform and they will get paid. They also think that if they are rostered to work and don't turn up they will still get paid. Then there are some who turn up and stay and think because they have a computer in front of them it means they can continually check their Facebook page. Paying by the hour is for the work that is done, not simply because they turn up. On her other missive about health I also agree with her on this point. We would do well to change our focus away from kai kai as the only answer to fundraising. We are making ourselves fat and our children lazy. I certainly don't want to be known as living in the most obese nation in the world, where many of us are dying of diabetes before our 50th birthdays.

Sad but True