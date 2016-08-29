Need for more care with Maori spelling

WHILE IT'S good that more and more stories and articles appearing in tourism newspapers and magazines in this country are starting to truly reflect the Maori culture of this land, it would be even better if a bit more care was also shown for the spelling and translation of certain names, places and objects.

It is bad enough that there are sometimes factual errors - one magazine suggested that Aitutaki lagoon was 70 km at its widest point, when it should probably read 7km.

The current issue of the Escape magazine, for example, has several mistakes and mis-spellings in one story: tiara (for tiare, flower), the words of two well known local songs "Aue oki koe te purotu manea" are translated incorrectly: puretu for purotu (although puretu is used alternatively here, it is not in this particular song); "Rarotonga te enua te tauria ia" should read "tei tauria ia"; manu (birds) for people; and reva (air) for world.

Then there's that hairy old chestnut of seven canoes leaving from Avana harbour. There were more than seven canoes and proof of this is the larger (than seven) number of ngati/iwi /tribes present today from which New Zealand Maori trace their ancestry. The Great Migration might be a more accurate phrase to describe this event.

And the correct Cook Islands Maori spelling for Kurahaupo is Kuraaupo and Te Arawa is Te Arava.

There is no 's' in Maori so to pluralise tiki (tikis) and vaka (vakas) is strange.

Tavake (a bird on Takutea) IS the tropicbird in English. They are not two different birds.

Fact: maire (the sweet smelling neck 'ei of leaves) is not a creeper. The raui story raises awareness about this resource protection custom but some translations of Maori words for the benefit of English readers might be useful too, eg: what is a parekura? The translation of "it is from ancient times that the practice of raui was carried out" is not "no taito te peu ka rave aki te raui". Aki is not a word to be used in this context. It wouldn't be difficult at all to get a local person, fluent in Maori, to read the articles before they are published. Mistakes in publications hang around forever.

Thanks.

Akono ia to matou reo!

Maori and Proud of It.

(Name and address supplied)