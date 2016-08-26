Some lessons on developing the ‘Sheraton’

MAY I respond to the letter by “Share-a-ton of Junk” printed on August 22 and headed “A five-star mistake,” by saying with a name like that, this ghost writer of yours must be a “Sheraton Junkie.”

It goes without saying that when he says most “resort rats” (“junkies”) he has met don’t leave the comfort of their resort we should believe him, because he would know!

As to his suggestion that I am misled if I think the old Sheraton remodelled as a five-star hotel will help the Rarotongan economy, how would he know? He isn’t a developer!

What I said was it will bring in much-needed new money to the Rarotonga economy, which is what developments do, and even a spaced-out junkie can figure that one out.

That said, our friend was pointing to 5-star resort junkies remaining in-house when the hotel is operational, thus denying growth to the wider Rarotongan economy, which is a valid enough point. But it should be remembered they still consume local food and cultural entertainment and employ some locals that government can tax, so we would have the crumbs to be thankful for.

Our friend has pointed to the new Sheraton developer as a fellow American, so may I give him a heads-up to help him?

1.Diverting the main road to gain beachfront is not a good idea, as the property is flanked by streams that muddy the beachfront waters when torrential rain flood those streams. If five-star resort junkies see muddy waters, they won’t come back again!

2.In any case, diverting the island’s increasingly noisy traffic around the back of the hotel, where junkies are sleeping, will annoy them and they won’t come back again!

3.So leave the main road where it is and create a market on beachside where locals can interact with resort junkies, so they can experience the friendly nature of Cook Islanders that keeps driving visitor numbers up.

4.Develop a saltwater lagoon for swimmers on site, so the muddied waters and beachfront become irrelevant.

5.And bring your own medicine man to negotiate peace with the restless spirits of traditional landowners, so they don’t interfere with your guests. The last thing we need is 800-spaced out resort junkies running around!

6.Last but not least, being constructed to 5-star standards of 30 years ago, the Sheraton property can only be upgraded to 4-star accommodation with 5-star service and is suitable only as a transit resort for the outer islands, where the real 5-star destination for the Cook Islands can be developed. Rarotonga is just another Waiheke Island and extension of New Zealand!

The above was where I was headed during my watch on the Sheraton fiasco, but I chose to abort the project in 2008 when I saw the global credit squeeze coming, the probable outcome being the global recession we now have.

I wish my fellow American well in his endeavour!

Tim Tepaki